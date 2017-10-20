See All Allergists & Immunologists in Columbus, GA
Dr. Robert Chrzanowski, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Robert Chrzanowski, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Chrzanowski, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.

Dr. Chrzanowski works at Allergy Center at Brookstone in Columbus, GA with other offices in Lagrange, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Center at Brookstone
    1220 BROOKSTONE CENTRE PKWY, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 324-4012
  2. 2
    Alabama Allergy & Asthma PC
    107 Harwell Ave, Lagrange, GA 30240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 885-0070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 20, 2017
    I have been a patient of Dr. C's for several years now. He has really helped me with my allergies with the immunotherapy injections. I used to dread the spring because of the itchy eyes, sneezing and runny nose, but with his help, I can actually enjoy outside activities now. I love Dr. C think he is an amazing physician!!!
    Victoria Ross in Fortson, GA — Oct 20, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Chrzanowski, MD
    About Dr. Robert Chrzanowski, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982785895
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Med College Of Georgia
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • St Joseph's
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Chrzanowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chrzanowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chrzanowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chrzanowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chrzanowski has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chrzanowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chrzanowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chrzanowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chrzanowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chrzanowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

