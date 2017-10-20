Dr. Robert Chrzanowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chrzanowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Chrzanowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Chrzanowski, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.
Locations
Allergy Center at Brookstone1220 BROOKSTONE CENTRE PKWY, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 324-4012
Alabama Allergy & Asthma PC107 Harwell Ave, Lagrange, GA 30240 Directions (706) 885-0070
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. C's for several years now. He has really helped me with my allergies with the immunotherapy injections. I used to dread the spring because of the itchy eyes, sneezing and runny nose, but with his help, I can actually enjoy outside activities now. I love Dr. C think he is an amazing physician!!!
About Dr. Robert Chrzanowski, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1982785895
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Georgia
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- St Joseph's
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chrzanowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chrzanowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chrzanowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chrzanowski has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chrzanowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chrzanowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chrzanowski.
