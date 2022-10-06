Dr. Robert Christie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Christie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Christie, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Christie works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Cancer Specialists- Arlington1635 N George Mason Dr Ste 170, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 894-3800
-
2
Fairfax Office8503 Arlington Blvd Ste 400, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 280-5390
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Christie for over 10 years since I was diagnosed with Monoclonal Gammopathy Uncertain Significance . Dr Christie is thorough and kind. I couldn't recommend him more.
About Dr. Robert Christie, MD
- Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1922063437
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- Medical College of Virginia
- Virginia Tech
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christie works at
Dr. Christie has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Osteosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Christie speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Christie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.