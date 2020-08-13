Dr. Robert Chow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Chow, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Chow, MD is a Dermatologist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Burien Dermatology13512 Ambaum Blvd Sw, Burien, WA 98146 Directions (206) 324-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a bad experience with another doctor in the Burien area, so I was afraid to return to another dermatologist. I saw Dr. Chow, and everything changed. Even though I have skin cancer, he explained everything, was very kind and professional and we were able to go down a journey that was so much more less invasive & destructive than the other doctor. Sadly, we're not in Washington any more, but Dr. Chow has been the best dernatologist besides being an extremely kind man. His staff were wonderful as well.
About Dr. Robert Chow, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1184733024
Education & Certifications
- University of British Columbia / Faculty of Medicine
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chow has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chow speaks Cantonese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chow.
