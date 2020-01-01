Dr. Robert Chong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Chong, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Chong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Orlando.

Locations
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatrics at College Park716 Vassar St, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
2
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatrics At Lake Mary410 Waymont Ct, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr Chong! He cares for our three children and is as good a pediatrician as there is. He’s professional, knowledgeable and accessible with great bedside manner. He doesn’t overreact nor does he dismiss issues we bring to him; and our kids are kids which means we call or visit him and his practice a lot. He is extremely levelheaded and thorough and we highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Chong, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1215932108
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Reg Healthcare Sys, Pediatrics
- University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

