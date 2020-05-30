Dr. Chiarello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Chiarello, DPM
Dr. Robert Chiarello, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
1
Desert Hills Medical4816 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 881-5324
2
Desert Hills Podiatry400 W Camino Ste Verde, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 881-5324
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
My experience with Dr. Chiarello was perfect. From the first meeting and consultation, he explained everything, answered questions and was very personable and experienced through the surgery and with all follow up. His office was great with scheduling and billing. I healed perfectly with zero pain and no longer have any restricted movement of the big toe, nor swelling and barely a scar. Glad I took the time to research doctors and decided on Dr. Chiarello. Highly recommend without hesitation! Thank you!
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
Dr. Chiarello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiarello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiarello has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiarello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chiarello speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiarello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiarello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiarello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiarello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.