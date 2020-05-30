See All Podiatrists in Tucson, AZ
Overview

Dr. Robert Chiarello, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. 

Dr. Chiarello works at Desert Hills Medical in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Green Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Hills Medical
    4816 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 881-5324
  2. 2
    Desert Hills Podiatry
    400 W Camino Ste Verde, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 881-5324

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Robert Chiarello, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1710059878
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chiarello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chiarello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chiarello has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiarello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiarello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiarello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiarello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiarello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

