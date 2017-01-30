Dr. Robert Chiang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Chiang, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Chiang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Locations
Lawrence Township Office123 Franklin Corner Rd Ste 207, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-9448
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My trusted eye doctor told me when I eventually required surgery for my cataracts that she would recommend a great ophthalmologist she has referred patients to with great confidence for many years. He was everything and more than I would have expected. Calmly he explained procedures with just enough information to ease any concerns. His professional and friendly office staff was very thorough. They made me feel no question would be too small.
About Dr. Robert Chiang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Minnan
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chiang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiang has seen patients for Retinal Neovascularization and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chiang speaks Mandarin and Minnan.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.