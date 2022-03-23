Overview

Dr. Robert Cheney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Cheney works at The Bone & Joint Center in Albany, NY with other offices in Ballston Spa, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Post-Laminectomy Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.