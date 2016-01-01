Overview

Dr. Robert Chasuk, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At San Diego Medical Center and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet.



Dr. Chasuk works at Baton Rouge General Physicians in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.