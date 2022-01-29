See All Urologists in Abington, PA
Dr. Robert Charles, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Robert Charles, MD

Urologic Oncology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Charles, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Charles works at Midlantic Urology in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midlantic Urology
    1235 Old York Rd Ste 218, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Charles?

Jan 29, 2022
Dr. Charles is the BEST. My opinion and concerns were heard and a huge part of my treatment. He takes time to listen to me, and explains his treatments and diagnosis, calls back when I needed to speak to him. Dr. Charles is a concerned and attentive doctor. He is also well liked among the other health care workers at the hospital, he brings a smile to everyone that wants one!! Every procedure and issue I had over the years were addressed with compassion.
Kathy E — Jan 29, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Robert Charles, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Charles, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Charles to family and friends

Dr. Charles' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Charles

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Charles, MD.

About Dr. Robert Charles, MD

Specialties
  • Urologic Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1528008463
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Residency
Internship
  • Pennsylvania Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • Temple University School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Charles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Charles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Charles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Charles works at Midlantic Urology in Abington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Charles’s profile.

Dr. Charles has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Charles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charles.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Robert Charles, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.