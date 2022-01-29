Overview

Dr. Robert Charles, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Charles works at Midlantic Urology in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

