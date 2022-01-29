Dr. Robert Charles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Charles, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Charles, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Charles works at
Locations
Midlantic Urology1235 Old York Rd Ste 218, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Charles?
Dr. Charles is the BEST. My opinion and concerns were heard and a huge part of my treatment. He takes time to listen to me, and explains his treatments and diagnosis, calls back when I needed to speak to him. Dr. Charles is a concerned and attentive doctor. He is also well liked among the other health care workers at the hospital, he brings a smile to everyone that wants one!! Every procedure and issue I had over the years were addressed with compassion.
About Dr. Robert Charles, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1528008463
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charles works at
Dr. Charles has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Charles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charles.
