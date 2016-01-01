Dr. Robert Chappell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chappell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Chappell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Chappell, MD is a dermatologist in Odessa, TX. Dr. Chappell completed a residency at Baylor College Of Medicine. He currently practices at Chappell Rosso Dermatology PA and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Chappell is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Chappell Rosso Dermatology4040 Medical Park Dr, Odessa, TX 79765 Directions (432) 333-6603
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Robert Chappell, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1336116938
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Medical Center Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Chappell?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chappell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chappell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chappell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chappell has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chappell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chappell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chappell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chappell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chappell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.