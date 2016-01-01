Overview

Dr. Robert Chang, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth.



Dr. Chang works at Affordable Los Angeles Psychiatrist in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.