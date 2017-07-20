Dr. Robert Chandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Chandler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Chandler, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Chandler works at
Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgery Group80 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 100, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 761-9030
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chandler?
Great doctor. Very professional, kind, patient and timely.
About Dr. Robert Chandler, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1316951486
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall U S A F Medical Center
- U Tenn Ctr Hlth Scis
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandler accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandler works at
Dr. Chandler has seen patients for Breast Reduction, Breast Reconstruction and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.