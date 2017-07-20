See All Plastic Surgeons in Memphis, TN
Dr. Robert Chandler, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Chandler, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Chandler works at Plastic Surgery Group in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction, Breast Reconstruction and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Location

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Group
    80 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 100, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 761-9030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 20, 2017
    Great doctor. Very professional, kind, patient and timely.
    Memphis TN — Jul 20, 2017
    About Dr. Robert Chandler, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316951486
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wilford Hall U S A F Medical Center
    Internship
    • U Tenn Ctr Hlth Scis
    Medical Education
    • University of Tennessee College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Chandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chandler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chandler works at Plastic Surgery Group in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Chandler’s profile.

    Dr. Chandler has seen patients for Breast Reduction, Breast Reconstruction and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

