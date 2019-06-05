Dr. Robert Chancellor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chancellor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Chancellor, MD
Dr. Robert Chancellor, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Chancellor works at
Numale Medical Center5052 S Jones Blvd Ste 145, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 367-0808
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
did surgery on my nose to improve breathing, which included straightening the nasal passage and removal of a polyp.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1770608580
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Chancellor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chancellor accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chancellor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chancellor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chancellor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chancellor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chancellor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.