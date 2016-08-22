Dr. Robert Chamberlain Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chamberlain Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Chamberlain Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Chamberlain Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Dr. Chamberlain Jr works at
Locations
Sleepmed Therapies Inc.5 FIRST VILLAGE DR, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-6831
Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital155 Memorial Dr, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-0279
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chamberlain always does well to explain the situation, what the treatment options are, and what status of the current treatment plan. He is succinct and to the point. He always listens to my concerns and answers all questions. I have been his patient for 4 years and he has performed 3 surgeries.
About Dr. Robert Chamberlain Jr, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1518974757
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chamberlain Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chamberlain Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chamberlain Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chamberlain Jr has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chamberlain Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chamberlain Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chamberlain Jr.
