Dr. Robert Chait, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chait is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Chait, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Chait, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Dr. Chait works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital3000 Mack Rd, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 870-7000
- 2 2960 Mack Rd Ste 211, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 825-5454
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chait?
I suffered from vocal cord paralysis and through treatment, my voice came back. It took 2-3 months, but eventually my voice came back. This wouldn't be possible with the quick-thinking and amazing work by Dr. Chait. He is an amazing professional and I would highly recommend him to others.
About Dr. Robert Chait, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1821080052
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chait has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chait accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chait has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chait works at
Dr. Chait has seen patients for Laryngitis, Tinnitus and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chait on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chait. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chait.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chait, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chait appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.