Overview

Dr. Robert Chait, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Chait works at Mercy Hospital Fairfield OR in Fairfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Tinnitus and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.