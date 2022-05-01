Dr. Robert Chait, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chait is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Chait, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Chait, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.
Dr. Chait works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Heart and Vascular Care - JFK180 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 320, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 645-7230Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chait is supervising a cardiac fellow Dr I’m seeing. He has extensive knowledge and reviews my condition in depth with me and the doctor in training whose treating me. He is compassionate and determined to find solutions to improve quality of life while improving the effects of heart failure.
About Dr. Robert Chait, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1104929181
Education & Certifications
- Case West Res
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
