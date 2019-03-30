See All Psychiatrists in Bensalem, PA
Dr. Robert Chaefsky, MD

Psychiatry
4 (9)
57 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Chaefsky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Chaefsky works at BENSALEM PROFESSIONAL PLAZA in Bensalem, PA.

Locations

    Bensalem Professional Plaza
    Bensalem Professional Plaza
3237 Bristol Rd Ste 206, Bensalem, PA 19020
(215) 752-9735

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Treatment frequency



Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Mar 30, 2019
He is an amazing man and physician. He is the type of doctor who tells it like it is. And if you listen to this man and take his medical expertise and soak it in you will get better. Many psychiatrists I have seen tell you what you want to here. This guy wants to get you well and could care less about the money. God bless dr Chefsky. He saved my life.
    About Dr. Robert Chaefsky, MD

    Specialties
    Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    57 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1679569420
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chaefsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chaefsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Chaefsky works at BENSALEM PROFESSIONAL PLAZA in Bensalem, PA.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaefsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaefsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaefsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

