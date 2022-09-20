Dr. Robert Caton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Caton, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Caton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto.
Locations
Robert E Caton MD1524 McHenry Ave Ste 515, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 491-5370
- 2 830 Scenic Dr Ste A, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 558-7645
- 3 3467 W Shaw Ave Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93711 Directions (209) 491-5370
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Back in 1985,or 86 my son broke his femur in a snowing accident in the mountains. The ambulance brought him back to Modesto and Dr Caton took over from there. He needed surgery and was in a leg cast for months. After he healed and had the cast removed, for reasons we never knew, his leg stopped growing. There was no injury to any growth bones that we know. Dr Caton told my husband and I about a device called the Ilizarov. It’s like the spokes of a bicycle, and he had to turn the screws every four or six hours to keep the bone separated so it would grow. He had the Iizarov on for about six months. I continue to thank Dr. Caton for what he did for my son. This happened the summer between eighth grade and freshman year in high school. Larry completed high school, college, married, became a father and has never had to wear special shoes to correct the height of his leg.
About Dr. Robert Caton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1861593196
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caton has seen patients for Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Caton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.