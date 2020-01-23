Overview

Dr. Robert Cater Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cater Jr works at Anthony J Fava MD PC in Anniston, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.