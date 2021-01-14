Overview

Dr. Robert Castillo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Castillo works at Peachwood Medical Group in Clovis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.