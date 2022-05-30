Overview

Dr. Robert Castellucci, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Castellucci works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Henrico, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.