Dr. Robert Castellucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castellucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Castellucci, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Castellucci, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Castellucci works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks7605 Forest Ave Ste 102, Henrico, VA 23229 Directions (804) 282-9899
-
2
Robert P Castellucci MD8921 Three Chopt Rd Ste 102, Henrico, VA 23229 Directions (804) 282-9899
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castellucci?
Very thorough
About Dr. Robert Castellucci, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1952336026
Education & Certifications
- MCV
- Lutheran Med Center
- St George's University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castellucci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castellucci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castellucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castellucci works at
Dr. Castellucci has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castellucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Castellucci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castellucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castellucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castellucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.