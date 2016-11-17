Dr. Casillas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Casillas, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Casillas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Tualatin Medical Office6041 Cadillac Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Directions (833) 574-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I LOVE Dr. Casillas! Best surgeon ever. Nice, caring and great listener.
About Dr. Robert Casillas, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1316983117
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Casillas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casillas.
