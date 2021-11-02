Dr. Robert Casanova Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casanova Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Casanova Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Casanova Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ochsner Acadia General Hospital and Opelousas General Health System.
Dr. Casanova Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Casanova Eye Care Apmc1110 Doctor Ac Terrence Blvd Ste 1, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 942-3449
-
2
Ochsner Acadia General Hospital1305 Crowley Rayne Hwy, Crowley, LA 70526 Directions (337) 783-3222
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Acadia General Hospital
- Opelousas General Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Casanova Jr?
I had numerous visits with Dr. Casanova. I couldn't have asked for a better Doctor. His entire staff were as good as it gets.
About Dr. Robert Casanova Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1225097512
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casanova Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casanova Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casanova Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casanova Jr works at
Dr. Casanova Jr has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casanova Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Casanova Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casanova Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casanova Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casanova Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.