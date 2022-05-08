See All Urologists in Bloomfield, NJ
Dr. Robert Caruso, MD

Urology
3.6 (23)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Caruso, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Saint Michael's Medical Center.

Dr. Caruso works at Essex-Hudson Urology in Bloomfield, NJ with other offices in Newark, NJ, Irvington, NJ, Lyndhurst, NJ and Harrison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Prostatitis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essex-Hudson Urology
    256 Broad St # 1, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 765-6487
  2. 2
    Essex Hudson Urology
    217 Chestnut St Ste 2, Newark, NJ 07105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 765-6481
  3. 3
    Essex-Hudson Urology
    243 Chestnut St Ste 3, Newark, NJ 07105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 891-2870
  4. 4
    Essex Hudson Urology
    50 Union Ave Fl 2, Irvington, NJ 07111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 765-6479
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Essex Hudson Urology
    464 Valley Brook Ave # 1, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 987-4682
  6. 6
    Essex-Hudson Urology
    213 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ 07029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 765-6478

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Saint Michael's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostatitis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Prostatitis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ureteral Diseases Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(5)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Robert Caruso, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1588604557
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Methodist Hospital
Residency
  • Nyu Hospitals Center
Internship
  • Nyu Hospitals Center
Medical Education
  • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Caruso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caruso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Caruso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Caruso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Caruso has seen patients for Prostatitis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caruso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Caruso speaks Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Caruso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caruso.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caruso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caruso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

