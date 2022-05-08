Overview

Dr. Robert Caruso, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Saint Michael's Medical Center.



Dr. Caruso works at Essex-Hudson Urology in Bloomfield, NJ with other offices in Newark, NJ, Irvington, NJ, Lyndhurst, NJ and Harrison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Prostatitis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

