Dr. Robert Cartwright, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Cartwright, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.

Dr. Cartwright works at Allergy Center at Brookstone in Columbus, GA with other offices in Lagrange, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy Center at Brookstone
    1220 BROOKSTONE CENTRE PKWY, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 324-4012
    Alabama Allergy & Asthma PC
    107 Harwell Ave, Lagrange, GA 30240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 885-0070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 12, 2017
    His nurse was so patient with my daughter during her breathing test and Dr. Cartwright was so knowledge and kind to myself as well as my daughter!!!
    Mrs. Pernell in Columbus, GA — Oct 12, 2017
    About Dr. Robert Cartwright, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326129230
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Children's Hospital Colorado
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Cartwright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cartwright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cartwright has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cartwright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cartwright has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cartwright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cartwright. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cartwright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cartwright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cartwright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

