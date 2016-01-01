Dr. Robert Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Carter, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Carter, MD is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Emergency Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-9825
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
About Dr. Robert Carter, MD
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1215978978
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Hospital Boston
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics
