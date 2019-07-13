Overview

Dr. Robert Carroll, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Carroll works at UC Irvine Health Medical Group in Costa Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Thrombocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.