Dr. Robert Carpenter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Carpenter, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Carpenter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with UPMC Western Maryland.
Dr. Carpenter works at
Locations
-
1
Allegany Plastic Surgery911 Seton Dr, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (301) 338-8519
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Western Maryland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carpenter?
Dr Carpenter and his staff are very knowledgeable and professional. I trusted that his surgical knowledge, skill and experience would provide a safe and desired result. The procedure was explained thoroughly and he and his staff answered every question asked. While I'm only 2 months post-op; so far my results are as explained and expected and I have had zero complications. All follow-up care has been excellent as well. I would like to thank you and your staff for your wonderful care provided!
About Dr. Robert Carpenter, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1306824123
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins MC
- U Rochester
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- College of William and Mary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carpenter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carpenter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carpenter works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpenter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpenter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carpenter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carpenter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.