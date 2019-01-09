Overview

Dr. Robert Carpenter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with UPMC Western Maryland.



Dr. Carpenter works at Allegany Plastic Surgery in Cumberland, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.