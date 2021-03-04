See All Plastic Surgeons in West Lake Hills, TX
Dr. Robert Caridi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Caridi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital

Dr. Caridi works at Westlake Plastic Surgery in West Lake Hills, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Westlake Plastic Surgery
    4407 Bee Caves Rd Ste 303, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 732-0732

Hospital Affiliations
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Ascension Seton Northwest
  • Ascension Seton Southwest
  • The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center

Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Skin Grafts
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Skin Grafts

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    About Dr. Robert Caridi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376678623
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • The University Of Texas At Austin
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Caridi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caridi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caridi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caridi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caridi works at Westlake Plastic Surgery in West Lake Hills, TX. View the full address on Dr. Caridi’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Caridi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caridi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caridi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caridi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

