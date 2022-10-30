Dr. Robert Carey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Carey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Carey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Carey works at
Locations
Sarasota Office1921 Waldemere St Ste 310, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-8488
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carey performed a radical prostatectomy using the DaVinci robotic equipment to remove an aggressive high grade cancerous tumor . Based on my diagnosis after a biopsy he recommended the removal of the prostate as providing the best chance of survival during the next 15 years. He discussed all the options for treatment but none provided a cure to the type of cancer I experienced except removal.Dr. Carey has performed more than 4,000 of these procedures during the last several years. Following surgery I was told I was cancer free. Follow up visits to check the PSA levels are scheduled every 3 months to be sure there is no recurrence and if so to deal with it. The most challenging side effects continue to be some minor leakage problems and addressing erectile issues. I would recommend Dr. Carey to any patient with a rapidly increasing PSA or high PSA level. Had my cancer not been discovered at the time it likely would have spread to other organs within a relatively short duration.
About Dr. Robert Carey, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English, German
- 1831166248
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Carey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Carey works at
Dr. Carey has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carey speaks German.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Carey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.