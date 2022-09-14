Dr. Robert Carangelo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carangelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Carangelo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Carangelo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plainville, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Carangelo works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Associates of Hartfordpc201 N Mountain Rd Ste 3, Plainville, CT 06062 Directions (860) 223-8553
-
2
Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, PC499 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 549-3210
-
3
Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, PC345 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 549-3210
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carangelo?
When I was referred to Dr Carangelo for hip replacement surgery, I was nervous. I have never had any major surgery. After my first appointment with Dr Carangelo, it made me feel more at ease and his whole care team were with me through the whole process. The app is a great tool to follow. I would recommend Dr Carangelo if any hip/knee replacement needs to be done
About Dr. Robert Carangelo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1063529352
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carangelo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carangelo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carangelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carangelo works at
Dr. Carangelo has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Complications of Joint Prosthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carangelo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Carangelo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carangelo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carangelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carangelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.