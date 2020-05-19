Dr. Robert Capodilupo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capodilupo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Capodilupo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Capodilupo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Elliot Hospital, Huggins Hospital, Monadnock Community Hospital and Speare Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Capodilupo works at
Locations
New England Heart and Vascular Institute100 McGregor St, Manchester, NH 03102 Directions (603) 669-0413Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Androscoggin Valley Hospital Inc.59 Page Hill Rd, Berlin, NH 03570 Directions (603) 752-2200
Speare Memorial Hospital16 Hospital Rd, Plymouth, NH 03264 Directions (603) 669-0413
Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital181 Corliss Ln, Colebrook, NH 03576 Directions (603) 669-0413
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- Elliot Hospital
- Huggins Hospital
- Monadnock Community Hospital
- Speare Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robert C. Capodilupo is an excellent cardiologist at Catholic Medical Center New England Heart & Vascular Institute . I’ve been seeing this MD for several years now. He is very professional, caring and takes his time explaining and listening to your concerns. I feel very comfortable seeing Dr. Robert C. Capodilupo and his Nurse Practitioners. If you need a cardiologist I recommend Catholic Medical Center New England Heart & Vascular Institute.
About Dr. Robert Capodilupo, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Capodilupo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Capodilupo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capodilupo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capodilupo works at
Dr. Capodilupo has seen patients for Heart Disease, Aortic Ectasia and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capodilupo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Capodilupo speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Capodilupo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capodilupo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capodilupo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capodilupo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.