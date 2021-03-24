Overview

Dr. Robert Capobianco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Cloud, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.



Dr. Capobianco works at East Lake Acupuncture in Saint Cloud, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.