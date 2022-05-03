See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Robert Capehart, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (1)
57 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Capehart, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4410 PO Box, Tulsa, OK 74159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 744-5914

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 03, 2022
Dr Capehart operated on my husband 1983 removing 1/2 of the colon and literally saved his life. He said “that was one of the worse scarred colons I have ever seen”. My husband had suffered since he was 18 with colon trouble but was not diagnosed with diverticulitis until he was 30 by Dr. Capehart. If you have a tough case hie is your Dr. I am going to take my sister to him for a consult because she has diverticulitis. I can’t say enough good about this Dr. All other Drs said he was too young to have this disease.
Lurene Ockerman — May 03, 2022
Photo: Dr. Robert Capehart, MD
About Dr. Robert Capehart, MD

Specialties
  • Colorectal Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 57 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1003343831
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Board Certifications
  • Colon & Rectal Surgery
