Dr. Robert Cannon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Cannon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Cannon works at
Locations
Athens Area Surgical Associates PC700 Sunset Dr Ste 503, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 613-1040
Surgery Center of Athens LLC2142 W Broad St Bldg 100, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 583-5080
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Cannon, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1841224334
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cannon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cannon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cannon has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Cannon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cannon.
