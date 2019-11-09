Dr. Robert Cannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Cannon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Cannon, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.
Dr. Cannon works at
Tang Peter MD3715 N Business Dr Ste 101, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 582-2800
Oral Facial Surgery Center1708 E Joyce Blvd Ste 2, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 582-2800
Northwest Health Physicians' Specialty Hospital3873 N Parkview Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 571-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- Siloam Springs Regional Hospital
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Best doctor I have ever seen! Let me tell you I have probably seen more doctors than every reviewer here, collectively, also. He AND his staff are absolutely the best! Dr. Cannon saw me at a restaurant once, about 2 weeks after an office visit, and before he left he stopped by my table to see how I was doing. No doctor ever does that!!
- Anesthesiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1104806702
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Cannon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cannon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cannon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cannon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.