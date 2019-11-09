Overview

Dr. Robert Cannon, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.



Dr. Cannon works at TANG PETER MD in Fayetteville, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.