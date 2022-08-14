Dr. Robert Cann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Cann, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Cann, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They completed their residency with UCLA Sepulveda Oliveview
Dr. Cann works at
Office1070 E Green St, Pasadena, CA 91106 Directions (866) 592-2199
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Can is a very thorough, patient, and caring physician who listens carefully and addresses one's problems in a very thoughtful and professional fashion. He explains what issues you may have and conservatively prescribes solutions.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1205939659
- UCLA Sepulveda Oliveview
- UCLA Harbor Genl
Dr. Cann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cann works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cann.
