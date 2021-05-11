Dr. Robert Cangelosi Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cangelosi Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Cangelosi Sr, MD
Dr. Robert Cangelosi Sr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 69 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Greater New Orleans Eye Phys4201 FRENCHMEN ST, New Orleans, LA 70122 Directions (504) 282-7212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been seeing Dr Congellosi for years, and hopefully many more years, he take time with you and answers all your questions, and I don't want any other eye Physician to examine me
- Ophthalmology
- 69 years of experience
- English
- 1508866724
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Cangelosi Sr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cangelosi Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cangelosi Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cangelosi Sr works at
Dr. Cangelosi Sr has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cangelosi Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cangelosi Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cangelosi Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cangelosi Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cangelosi Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.