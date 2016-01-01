Dr. Robert Canady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Canady, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Canady, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They completed their residency with University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
Fredericksburg Nephrology Associates101 Park Hill Dr, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 210-3865
Fredericksburg Nephrology Associates4604 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 335, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 210-3859
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Nephrology
- English
- University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp; Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp;amp;amp; Clinics
- Nephrology
Dr. Canady has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canady accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canady works at
Dr. Canady has seen patients for Proteinuria, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Canady has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.