Dr. Robert Campolattaro, MD
Dr. Robert Campolattaro, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Tidewater Orthopaedics901 Enterprise Pkwy Ste 900, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 827-2480Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tidewater Orthopaedics4037 IRONBOUND RD, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 206-1004Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
CarePlex Orthopaedic Ambulatory Surgery Center (COASC)3000 Coliseum Dr, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 736-4100
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Campolattaro is the best when it comes to listening and explaining. I did not have the opportunity to see him as a surgeon; but, based on my first visit alone, I would trust and recommend him.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Wake Forest University
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine/Dentistry
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
