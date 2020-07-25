Overview

Dr. Robert Campolattaro, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Campolattaro works at Tidewater Orthopaedics in Hampton, VA with other offices in Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.