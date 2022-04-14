Dr. Robert Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Campbell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Mount Auburn Cardiology Associates725 Concord Ave Ste 3200, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 497-1123
Mt Auburn Hospital Dept of Psychiatry330 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 497-1560Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Mount Auburn Surgical Associates PC300 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 497-1560
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I was assigned to Dr. Campbell after experiencing uncharacteristic fatigue and a heightened heart rate. He was extremely proactive in recommending the advanced tests and procedures required to diagnose developing atherosclerosis, despite my young age and normal results on initial scans, at which another doctor may have easily dismissed. I credit him with helping prevent a sudden and catastrophic heart attack, and I have felt very safe and well-attended in his care.
- Tufts University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
