Overview

Dr. Robert Campbell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Campbell works at OrthoVirginia in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.