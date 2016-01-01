Dr. Robert Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Campbell, MD
Dr. Robert Campbell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.
Dr. Campbell works at
Columbus Springs East Hospital2085 Citygate Dr, Columbus, OH 43219 Directions (614) 300-9100
UofL Health Care Outpatient Center401 E Chestnut St Unit 610, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 813-6600
- Norton Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Tobacco Use Disorder, Adjustment Disorder and Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Campbell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.