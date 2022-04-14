Dr. Robert Cameto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cameto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Cameto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Cameto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Cameto works at
Locations
-
1
Northern California Orthopedic Centers Medical Group6403 Coyle Ave Ste 170, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 965-4000
-
2
Summit Orthopedic150 Glasson Way # 150B, Grass Valley, CA 95945 Directions (530) 272-7593
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cameto?
Went there today, my PCP didn't forward my films, no problem they shot their own there in office. Very nicely equipped office! Everyone was Professional, and Dr C was thorough in explaining my condition, and options. I don't understand the bad ratings. If you're going there seeking pain medication perhaps, the problem is yours, not theirs.
About Dr. Robert Cameto, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1891797973
Education & Certifications
- University of Hong Kong
- U Calif Hosps
- University Of California
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cameto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cameto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cameto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cameto works at
Dr. Cameto has seen patients for Joint Drainage, Steroid Injection and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cameto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cameto. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cameto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cameto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cameto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.