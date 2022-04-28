Dr. Robert Cameron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cameron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Cameron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Cameron, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Somerset, KY. They completed their fellowship with Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
Dr. Cameron works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology347 Bogle St, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cameron?
Very good visit got the help I needed will continue to see Dr Cameron with my heart needs
About Dr. Robert Cameron, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1366422644
Education & Certifications
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- Eisenhower Army Med Ctr
- Madigan Army Ctr
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cameron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cameron using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cameron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cameron works at
Dr. Cameron has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cameron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cameron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cameron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cameron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cameron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.