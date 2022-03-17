Overview

Dr. Robert Cambridge, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Cambridge works at Neurology Care Center, P.A. in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.