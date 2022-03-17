Dr. Robert Cambridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cambridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Cambridge, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Cambridge, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Neurology Care Center, P.A.2828 Casa Aloma Way Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (321) 303-2559
Robert A. Cambridge, M.D.2802 Aloma Ave Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 628-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medico
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cambridge is a great doctor. I feel very lucky to have found him after my saga with other unskilled Neurologists in the area. I would highly recommend him!!
About Dr. Robert Cambridge, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1386699072
Education & Certifications
- University FL
- Ohio State University Hospitals
- Wright State U Affil Hosp
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cambridge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cambridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cambridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cambridge has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cambridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Cambridge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cambridge.
