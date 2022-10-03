Dr. Robert Calcote, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calcote is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Calcote, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Calcote, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Calcote works at
Locations
Dermatology Specialists of Alabama201A LONGWOOD DR SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-1160
Hospital Affiliations
- East Alabama Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
General good service but did not see the Dr.
About Dr. Robert Calcote, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1730243502
Education & Certifications
- Lloyd Noland Hosp
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- Mississippi College
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calcote has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calcote accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calcote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calcote has seen patients for Dry Skin, Folliculitis and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calcote on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Calcote. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calcote.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calcote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calcote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.