Dr. Robert Caffrey, MD
Dr. Robert Caffrey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri, Kansas City and is affiliated with Lafayette Regional Health Center.
Independence Women's Clinic19550 E 39th St S Ste 300, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 478-0220Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lafayette Regional Health Center
I was reccomended Dr Caffrey by a coworker. From my first prenatal appointment, I’ve felt genuinely cared for. He will give you call backs after hours and you can reach out to him directly with any questions. He has a calm nature, which I appreciate since I have the first pregnancy jitters! The nurses at his office are funny and personable as well. Overall a great experience that I can’t rave enough about.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- University Of Missouri, Kansas City
- University Of Missouri, Kansas City
Dr. Caffrey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caffrey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caffrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caffrey has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caffrey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Caffrey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caffrey.
