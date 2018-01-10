Dr. Robert Cach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Cach, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Cach, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Portneuf Medical Center.
Dr. Cach works at
Locations
Idaho Neurosurgical Center PA3360 S 15th E, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 542-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Portneuf Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
thankyou sooo much for helping me with my disc rupture, feeling great
About Dr. Robert Cach, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1962592022
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
