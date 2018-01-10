Overview

Dr. Robert Cach, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Portneuf Medical Center.



Dr. Cach works at Allied Healthcare in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.