Dr. Robert Byington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Byington, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Byington, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.
Dr. Byington works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. R. Byington1530 S 70th St Ste 100, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 488-2348
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Byington?
Has always treated me with sincere care and respect. Dr. Byington has helped us during our “fun/happy” deliveries as well as during the devastating loss of our daughter. Best doctor ever.
About Dr. Robert Byington, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1225190226
Education & Certifications
- U Nebr Hosp
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- University Of Nebraska
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byington has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byington works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Byington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.